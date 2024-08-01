Toyota reports record quarterly profit, boosted by a weak yen and despite a certification scandal

FILE - Toyota logo (Hybrid model) is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., Tuesday, March 20, 2024. Toyota reported Thursday, Aug. 1, that its April-June profit rose 1.7%, boosted by a favorable exchange rate, as vehicle sales grew around the world despite a certification scandal that halted production in Japan for several months. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 2:12 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 2:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported Thursday that its April-June profit rose 1.7%, boosted by a favorable exchange rate, as vehicle sales grew around the world despite a certification scandal that halted production in Japan for several months.

Fiscal first quarter profit at Japan’s top automaker rose to 1.33 trillion yen ($8.9 billion), a record profit for that period, from 1.31 trillion yen the same period a year ago.

Quarterly sales edged up 12% to 11.8 trillion yen ($79 billion).

A weak yen, which boosts the value of overseas profits for Japanese exporters, also helped. The U.S. dollar has been trading at above 160 yen in recent weeks, although it slid below 150 yen after the Bank of Japan raised a key interest rate.

The currency fluctuations added 370 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in operating profit for the period, according to Toyota Motor Corp.

Cost reduction efforts added 55 billion yen ($367 million) in operating profit.

Production in Japan was halted on some auto models after the government found irregularities in documentation for certification approval.

Toyota has apologized for the misconduct and said efforts were underway to resume production.

Demand for Toyota’s popular hybrid models remained especially strong. Hybrid models deliver fuel efficiency by switching back and forth between an electric motor and gas engine.

But Toyota sold fewer vehicles around the world during the latest quarter at 2.25 million vehicles, down from 2.3 million vehicles last year.

Toyota expects to sell 9.5 million vehicles around the world for the full fiscal year. When including group companies like Daihatsu Motor Co., which makes small models, and truck maker Hino Motors, annual global sales are expected to hit nearly 11 million vehicles, according to Toyota.

Toyota stuck to its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2025 at 3.57 trillion yen ($24 billion), down nearly 28% from the previous fiscal year.

Last week, Japanese rival Nissan Motor Co. reported a 73% decline in quarterly profit, although sales edged up 3%. Honda Motor Co. reports earnings next week.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

7h ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

6h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

10h ago

'Not out of the woods': Jasper wildfire still out of control, hotter weather expected
'Not out of the woods': Jasper wildfire still out of control, hotter weather expected

A fire rampaging through Jasper National Park remained out of control Wednesday, while officials worked to restore power and water in the park's townsite and to hash out a plan for vacationers to retrieve...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

7h ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

6h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

10h ago

'Not out of the woods': Jasper wildfire still out of control, hotter weather expected
'Not out of the woods': Jasper wildfire still out of control, hotter weather expected

A fire rampaging through Jasper National Park remained out of control Wednesday, while officials worked to restore power and water in the park's townsite and to hash out a plan for vacationers to retrieve...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton

At least three bats in the GTA have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks and officials are reminding us to be careful if you must handle wildlife. David Zura explains.

8h ago

2:44
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges

A father and son from Toronto have been arrested and are facing terror related charges. Afua Baah has the details on what we know so far about the pair who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack in the city.

10h ago

2:21
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of 57-year-old construction worker who was caught in a trench during a thunderstorm. Shauna Hunt is in York Region with the latest.

10h ago

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

14h ago

2:25
More than 100 people feared dead after landslide in India
More than 100 people feared dead after landslide in India

More than 100 people are feared dead after heavy rain triggered intense flooding and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Karling Donoghue reports on the ongoing rescue efforts.

More Videos