Alberta court certifies class action alleging Uber workers are employees

A pair of law firms say an Alberta court has certified a class action alleging Uber Technologies Inc. has so much control over drivers and couriers in the province that it constitutes employment.

McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP and Duboff Edwards Schachter Law Corp. say the ride-hailing giant has misclassified the employment status of Alberta drivers and delivery people.

They say the misclassification has deprived workers of protections and benefits under employment standards legislation like minimum wage, overtime, vacation and holiday pay.

The allegations have yet to be proven in the Alberta Court of Kings Bench, where the class action was filed.

Uber classifies its drivers and couriers as independent contractors because they can choose when, where and how often they work, but in exchange, they have no job security or access to many benefits that are typical of employment.

Uber did not immediately provide a response when asked about the class action.