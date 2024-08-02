An Australian inquiry blames Israeli military failings for a fatal drone attack on a Gaza aid convoy

FILE - People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, April 2, 2024. The Israeli military's attack on an aid convoy in Gaza that killed seven people was the result of serious failures of defense procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making, according to an Australian investigation that was made public Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 3:31 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 3:42 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Israeli military’s attack on an aid convoy in Gaza in April that killed seven people was the result of serious failures of defense procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making, according to an Australian investigation that was made public Friday.

Australia initiated the investigation to examine Tel Aviv’s response to the widely condemned Israeli Defense Forces’ drone strikes on three World Central Kitchen vehicles on April 1. Australian Zomi Frankcom, three of her aid worker colleagues and three British personal security staff died in the attack.

Former Australian Defense Force Chief Mark Binskin was appointed the government’s special adviser on the matter and visited Israel in May. He also engaged with World Central Kitchen and Solace Global, the company that provided the convoy’s security team.

Binskin blamed the fatal strikes on “serious failures to follow IDF procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making,” a statement said.

The armed security guards were likely mistaken for Hamas operatives, Binskin said. This was the primary factor behind a “significant break down in situational awareness.”

He found the strikes were not deliberately directed against World Central Kitchen.

But Binskin wrote: “It is important to all the families that an appropriate apology be provided to them by the government of Israel.”

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she had told Israel that the families deserved an apology.

While Binskin’s report outlined steps Israeli had taken to avoid a repeat tragedy, “stronger protocols” were needed to protect aid workers in Gaza, Wong said.

“Gaza remains the deadliest place on earth to be an aid worker. This was not a one-off incident,” Wong told reporters.

“The U.N. reports that more than 250 aid workers have been killed since the start of this conflict and in recent weeks, a number of U.N. vehicles have come under attack. This is not acceptable,” Wong added.

Binskin said his conclusions were “fairly consistent” with an Israeli military investigation in April that led to two officers being dismissed and three being reprimanded within a week of the bungled attack.

Military Advocate General Brig. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Israel’s top miliary lawyer, is considering further potential action against those responsible.

Wong said the Frankcom family felt that disciplinary action to date had been insufficient.

“The Australian government will continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges, and we will continue to advocate the views of the Frankcom family and the Australian government to Israel,” Wong said.

A family representative issued a statement Friday welcoming Binskin’s report as an “important first step.”

“We hope it will be followed by further investigations in Israel regarding those responsible for this tragic event, followed by appropriate action,” the family statement said.

Binskin said the Israeli Defense Forces had been “very forthcoming” toward his investigation. But the level of detail the Israelis provided on specific operational improvements they had made since the convoy blunder made it difficult for him to assess how effective the changes were.

The other World Central Kitchen staff killed were American-Canadian dual national Jacob Flickinger, Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha and Polish citizen Damian Sobol. On the British security team were John Chapman, James Kirby and Jim Henderson.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

5h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

8h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

10h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

12h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

5h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

8h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

10h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.

5h ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

5h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

9h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

9h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

10h ago

More Videos