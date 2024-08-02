Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women’s 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women’s 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics.

It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024.

Masse finished fourth earlier in the meet in the 100-metre backstroke.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Josh Liendo missed the podium by just two-hundredths of a second in the men’s freestyle final.

Linedo finished fourth in 21.58 seconds, edged out for bronze by Florent Manadou of France.

Liendo finished ninth in the semifinals on Thursday and appeared to be eliminated. But after France’s Maxime Grousset scratched, Liendo grabbed the final spot in the final.

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy won gold.