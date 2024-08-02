York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident.

YRP officers responded to reports of a carjacking at a mall parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7.

Surveillance footage shows a victim loading items into their vehicle when two male suspects approached them. A third person driving a white Nissan Rogue SUV dropped the suspects off.

The suspects fled in the driver’s white Mercedes G-Wagon SUV. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Air2 helicopter tracks down stolen vehicle, 2 suspects

The YRP Air2 helicopter located the victim’s vehicle in a plaza in the area of Dufferin Street and Clark Avenue in Vaughan. The video shows two men hiding in a wooded area, and a police response leads to their arrests. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

On Wednesday, YRP officers tracked down a third man believed to have been driving the drop-off vehicle at the time of the carjacking. He was arrested in Toronto, and authorities recovered and determined that the car had been stolen from York Region.

Jamar Wilson, 20, Anthony Stoner, 31, and Jahmyle Johnson, 32, all from Toronto, face numerous charges. At the time of the carjacking, police said Stoner and Johnson were on bail conditions for unrelated charges. They have each been charged with breach of probation.

Wilson, Stoner and Johnson were each charged with robbery. Johnson faces a drug-related offence, including possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin and three counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Police said their photos have been released as the accused are believed to be involved in other carjackings.