1 man injured in Keelesdale shooting
Posted August 4, 2024 11:42 am.
Last Updated August 4, 2024 11:52 am.
One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Keelesdale early Sunday morning.
Police were called to Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights around 7:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers originally said no one had been injured, but a male victim was later located.
The man, believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.