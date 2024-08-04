1 man injured in Keelesdale shooting

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Keelesdale early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights around 7:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers originally said no one had been injured, but a male victim was later located.

The man, believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.