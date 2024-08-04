1 man injured in Keelesdale shooting

A man is in hospital after being shot in the Keelesdale area.
A man is in hospital after being shot in the Keelesdale area. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 4, 2024 11:42 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 11:52 am.

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Keelesdale early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights around 7:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers originally said no one had been injured, but a male victim was later located.

The man, believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Police say they were conducting an investigation...

9m ago

Canada’s Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss
Canada’s Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss

Wyatt Sanford has ended a Canadian Olympic medal drought in boxing, but it will not be the colour he wants. Sanford lost a split decision against three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha of France in...

4h ago

Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown
Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown

Toronto police are working to determine where a man was stabbed after he walked into a hospital with stab wounds. Officers were called to a hospital at Wilson and Keele Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday...

4h ago

Canadian women's basketball team eliminated from Olympics with loss to Nigeria
Canadian women's basketball team eliminated from Olympics with loss to Nigeria

Canada is out of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics after losing 79-70 to Nigeria on Sunday.  The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Police say they were conducting an investigation...

9m ago

Canada’s Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss
Canada’s Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss

Wyatt Sanford has ended a Canadian Olympic medal drought in boxing, but it will not be the colour he wants. Sanford lost a split decision against three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha of France in...

4h ago

Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown
Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown

Toronto police are working to determine where a man was stabbed after he walked into a hospital with stab wounds. Officers were called to a hospital at Wilson and Keele Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday...

4h ago

Canadian women's basketball team eliminated from Olympics with loss to Nigeria
Canadian women's basketball team eliminated from Olympics with loss to Nigeria

Canada is out of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics after losing 79-70 to Nigeria on Sunday.  The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital

If you're looking to find a new favourite food, you can spend the weekend at Woodbine Park where more than 40 food trucks are offering up delicious dishes in support of The Hospital for Sick Children.

15h ago

3:00
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown

The TTC recently announced it would be ramping up enforcement against riders evading fares at Eglinton station. David Zura with how fare dodging is still persisting.

15h ago

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

15h ago

1:49
Hot and humid start to long weekend
Hot and humid start to long weekend

Sunday starts off sunny and humid before a mix of sun and cloud arrive late in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers or even a thunderstorm.

17h ago

2:33
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The revellers are out to jump and wave! The vibes are high as the 2024 Carribbean Carnival returns to Toronto. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

More Videos