Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics with loss to Nigeria

Kia Nurse (5), of Canada, drives around Promise Amukamara (10), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Kia Nurse (5), of Canada, drives around Promise Amukamara (10), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 4, 2024 9:28 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 10:09 am.

Canada is out of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics after losing 79-70 to Nigeria on Sunday. 

The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and finished at the bottom of a group that also includes France and Australia.

Shay Colley put up a team-high 17 points for a Canada side that committed 26 turnovers. 

Nigeria (2-1) got 21 points from Ezinne Kalu while Elizabeth Balogun poured in another 14.

The Nigerians jumped all over the Canadians early, forcing turnovers and taking a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, then went on a 15-0 run that broke their opponents early in the third.

Canada came into the tournament ranked fifth in the world and was expected to challenge for a spot on the podium.

Toronto police officer shot during arrest in King West
Toronto police officer shot during arrest in King West

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during an arrest in King West late Saturday night. Police say they were conducting an investigation in the Bathurst and King Streets area around...

1h ago

Canada's Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss
Canada’s Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss

Wyatt Sanford has ended a Canadian Olympic medal drought in boxing, but it will not be the colour he wants. Sanford lost a split decision against three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha of France in...

3h ago

Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown
Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown

Toronto police are working to determine where a man was stabbed after he walked into a hospital with stab wounds. Officers were called to a hospital at Wilson and Keele Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday...

2h ago

3 arrested after victim injured in Danforth shooting
3 arrested after victim injured in Danforth shooting

Three people have been arrested after a shooting along the Danforth on Saturday night. Police were called to Danforth Avenue and Main Street just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area. A...

2h ago

