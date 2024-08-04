Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics with loss to Nigeria

Canada is out of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics after losing 79-70 to Nigeria on Sunday.

The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and finished at the bottom of a group that also includes France and Australia.

Shay Colley put up a team-high 17 points for a Canada side that committed 26 turnovers.

Nigeria (2-1) got 21 points from Ezinne Kalu while Elizabeth Balogun poured in another 14.

The Nigerians jumped all over the Canadians early, forcing turnovers and taking a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, then went on a 15-0 run that broke their opponents early in the third.

Canada came into the tournament ranked fifth in the world and was expected to challenge for a spot on the podium.