Canada’s Wyatt Sanford settles for Olympic boxing bronze after semifinal loss

Wyatt Sanford
Canada's Wyatt Sanford hits Bulgaria's Radoslav Rosenov in their men's 63.5 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo).

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 4, 2024 7:16 am.

Wyatt Sanford has ended a Canadian Olympic medal drought in boxing, but it will not be the colour he wants.

Sanford lost a split decision against three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha of France in the semifinals of the men’s 63.5-kilogram division on Sunday, forcing the Canadian to settle for bronze.

Both semifinal losers earn bronze medals in boxing.

Sanford, from Kennetcook, N.S., guaranteed Canada’s first medal in the sport since 1996 with a split-decision win over Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

David Defiagbon’s heavyweight silver from Atlanta 1996 was the last Olympic boxing medal for Canada. Lennox Lewis is the most recent Canadian Olympic champ, winning heavyweight gold in 1988.

On Sunday, the referee gave a standing eight-count to Sanford after Oumiha connected with one shot.

Along with his three world titles, Oumiha won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sanford, 25, is the only male on Canada’s boxing team for the second Olympics in a row. He won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games to book a Paris ticket.

He had made his Olympic debut in the men’s 69-kg event at Tokyo three years ago and was eliminated in the first round.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer shot during arrest in King West
Toronto police officer shot during arrest in King West

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during an arrest in King West late Saturday night. Police say they were conducting an investigation in the Bathurst and King Streets area around...

11m ago

Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place
Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place

Two men have been injured following a double-stabbing near Ontario Place. Police say they were called to New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of...

7h ago

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

13h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale
Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a vicious attack on another person in Parkdale. Investigators say a man and another person got into an argument in the area of Queen...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer shot during arrest in King West
Toronto police officer shot during arrest in King West

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during an arrest in King West late Saturday night. Police say they were conducting an investigation in the Bathurst and King Streets area around...

11m ago

Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place
Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place

Two men have been injured following a double-stabbing near Ontario Place. Police say they were called to New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of...

7h ago

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

13h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale
Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a vicious attack on another person in Parkdale. Investigators say a man and another person got into an argument in the area of Queen...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

10h ago

1:49
Hot and humid start to long weekend
Hot and humid start to long weekend

Sunday starts off sunny and humid before a mix of sun and cloud arrive late in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers or even a thunderstorm.

12h ago

2:33
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The revellers are out to jump and wave! The vibes are high as the 2024 Carribbean Carnival returns to Toronto. Afua Baah has the details.

12h ago

1:11
Tensions mount in the Middle East after Haniyeh assassination
Tensions mount in the Middle East after Haniyeh assassination

The U.S. is sending warships and fighter jets to the Middle East as the region braces for possible Iranian retaliation to the killing of the Hamas leader earlier this week.

12h ago

1:54
Hot and mostly dry this weekend
Hot and mostly dry this weekend

Saturday starts off with some cloud cover and the chance of isolated storms before the sun returns in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 40.

More Videos