The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for two male suspects who allegedly vandalized a vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs.

Authorities said officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area in Etobicoke at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 26.

It’s alleged that the victim’s vehicle was parked in a driveway, and when the individual observed their car, they noticed it had been vandalized with paint that consisted of anti-Muslim slurs. No injuries were reported.

Police said two male suspects were captured on video surveillance. One man was seen wearing a baseball hat, a surgical mask, a dark coloured jacket, dark coloured pants, boots and gloves.

The second suspect had a moustache and sunglasses, a dark-coloured hooded sweater with the hood up, a red or orange jacket, light-coloured pants, running shoes, and gloves. The man is seen armed with a sledgehammer, police noted.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older, dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Suspect images have been released, and police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.