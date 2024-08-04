Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night.

Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street around 9:40 p.m. suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say they are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.

About 10 minutes later, police say they located someone suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road. That person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s uncertain if the two incidents are related.