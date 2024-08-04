Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay

Canada's Summer Mcintosh gives an interview after winning the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
Canada's Summer Mcintosh gives an interview after winning the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 4, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 2:04 pm.

It wasn’t Summer McIntosh’s speciality, but she almost pulled off another dramatic medal swim at the Olympics.

McIntosh, swimming the freestyle anchor leg, fell just short of bronze as Canada finished fourth in the meet-ending women’s 4×100-metre medley relay.

China finished .68 seconds ahead of Canada for third place. The United States won gold in a world-record time of three minutes, 49.63 seconds, while Australia was second.

McIntosh, who competes at longer distances in individual events, leaves Paris 2024 with three gold medals and one silver.

Kylie Masse, Sophie Angus, Maggie Mac Neil joined the 17-year-old McIntosh in the final. It was Canada’s second fourth-place finish in a women’s relay at the meet.

The Toronto-born McIntosh will be the heavy favourite to be a flag-bearer for Canada at the closing ceremony on Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, the Canadian men’s 4×100-metre medley relay team finished fifth. China took gold.

