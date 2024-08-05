911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery

This image provided by the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications of Emergency, show dispatcher Kaitlyn Kramer, who helped a mother over the phone as she gave birth at home after suddenly going into labor on July 7, 2024. (Nashville Department of Emergency Communications of Emergency via AP)

By Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 3:26 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labor, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.

Audio of the July 7 call reveals Kramer’s calm voice guiding the process even as the voices on the other end grew frantic as the mother’s water broke and the baby’s head started crowning.

Kramer is a training officer for Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications.

“Whatever the call comes in, you have to be able to maintain control,” Kramer said, adding that she had to remember to stay calm herself.

“We’re going to do this together,” Kramer told a friend of the mother’s over the phone. Moments later, the caller is yelling with excitement that the baby arrived, but mentioned that the cord was wrapped around his neck.

Kramer said the bystanders were able to free the baby and soon enough, Kramer could hear his first wails over the phone.

“When I think of a baby being first born, the biggest thing for me is I want to hear them cry,” said Kramer. “And he did that on his own.”

The whole call lasted about 8 minutes before the ambulance arrived and Kramer got to congratulate the mother and bystanders on a job well done. The family did not respond to a request for an interview.

“I think my favorite part about this whole situation was there was also another younger child in the room, maybe between the ages of seven and 10 years old,” Kramer said “She started talking to the baby, welcoming him to the world. And that absolutely just melted my heart.”

Kramer said this is the second time she has helped during a delivery over the 911 hotline.

“We get a lot of sad here. Our job is hard,” Kramer said. “This is one of the reasons that remind me that what I do is important … it just it makes me happy to do what I do.”

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

14m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

8m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

26m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world
Dow drops 1,000, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake around the world

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

14m ago

Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.
Canada drops 3x3 bronze medal game to the U.S.

Canada fell just short of the podium after losing 16-13 to the United States in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game on Monday. The Canadian men's team, in the traditional version of...

8m ago

Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers
Driver arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto police officers

A male driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Toronto police officers in York on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred when a parking enforcement officer called for police to...

26m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

20h ago

2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

20h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

17h ago

1:38
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics
Canadian women’s basketball team eliminated from Olympics

After a loss to Nigeria, Canada's women's basketball team quest for Gold is over. Lindsay Dunn is in Paris with more on the must-win game.

More Videos