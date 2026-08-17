2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 17, 2026 10:59 am.

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 after a passerby found an injured man lying on the ground and called 9-1-1.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but survived.

Investigators later learned that he was approached by two suspects he knew, and one of them allegedly stabbed him in the back while the other stood by.

On Friday, August 14, officers arrested Hung Nguyen, 66, of Toronto. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon, carry concealed weapon and failure to comply with probation.

A day later, the second suspect, Colin Miller, 44, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with a single count of attempted murder.

The charges have not been tested in court.

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