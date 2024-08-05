Rainfall warning issued for the GTA, torrential downpours expected this evening

A rainfall warning has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening as torrential downpours are expected.

Enviornment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m. warning of flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The heavy downpours could see 30 to 50 millimetres of rain within a couple hours. The weather agency said the intense rainfall rates will be localized rather than widespread rain.

Rain has already caused some flooding on the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills and northbound on ramp at Dundas has been blocked by police.

It’s expected to come all Monday evening.

July was the wettest month on record for Toronto after a total of 214.8 millimetres of rain fell at the airport, breaking a 70-year-old record.