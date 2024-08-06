Canadian diver Caeli McKay posts second 4th-place finish at Olympics

Caeli McKay
Canada's Caeli McKay competes in the men's 3m springboard diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Lee Jin-man/PA Photo).

By Sportsnet

Posted August 6, 2024 10:43 am.

While it’s very impressive to finish fourth in the world in any sport, it’s also a heartbreaking spot for athletes at the Olympics.

Canadian diver Caeli McKay now is very familiar with that feeling after posting her second fourth-place finish at Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

McKay, from Calgary, was one spot off the podium in the women’s 10-metre final, just a few days after also finishing fourth in the women’s 10-metre synchro event with partner Kate Miller. What’s more, McKay also finished fourth three years ago in Tokyo in the 10-metre synchro event with Meaghan Benfeito.

North Korea’s Mi Rae Kim was third in the individual event with 372.10 points, fewer than eight points ahead of McKay. The North Korean diver nailed her final dive after McKay also had an even better final effort in a tight battle for bronze.

China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold and silver, respectively, for the second Olympics in a row after teaming up to take the synchro title.

The North Korean diver was not in the 2023 world championships when McKay finished third behind the Chinese pair.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

3h ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

22m ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) says it has revoked accreditation for the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse. The COC said Tuesday that "new information" has...

1h ago

Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign...

14m ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

3h ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

22m ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) says it has revoked accreditation for the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse. The COC said Tuesday that "new information" has...

1h ago

Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

13h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

13h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

13h ago

More Videos