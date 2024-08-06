While it’s very impressive to finish fourth in the world in any sport, it’s also a heartbreaking spot for athletes at the Olympics.

Canadian diver Caeli McKay now is very familiar with that feeling after posting her second fourth-place finish at Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

McKay, from Calgary, was one spot off the podium in the women’s 10-metre final, just a few days after also finishing fourth in the women’s 10-metre synchro event with partner Kate Miller. What’s more, McKay also finished fourth three years ago in Tokyo in the 10-metre synchro event with Meaghan Benfeito.

North Korea’s Mi Rae Kim was third in the individual event with 372.10 points, fewer than eight points ahead of McKay. The North Korean diver nailed her final dive after McKay also had an even better final effort in a tight battle for bronze.

China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold and silver, respectively, for the second Olympics in a row after teaming up to take the synchro title.

The North Korean diver was not in the 2023 world championships when McKay finished third behind the Chinese pair.