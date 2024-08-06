Canada eliminated by France in Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinals

The Canadian men’s basketball team picked a horrible time to play its worst game at the Olympics.

Just like in its last Olympic appearance in 2000, favoured Canada bowed out against France in the quarterfinals, losing 82-73 on Tuesday in Paris.

The host French, supported by a raucous crowd, never trailed and jumped out to a 16-point lead against the previously unbeaten Canadians at halftime.

Canada got the lead down to five in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer despite the best efforts of star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 27 points. Canada simply didn’t get enough from the rest of the roster for most of the game.

France made a bold move, not starting star centre Rudy Gobert as it changed things up to try to match up against the faster Canadians.

The new-look lineup looked great, blitzing Canada out of the starting gate.

France will play Germany in the semifinals Thursday.

Serbia will face the winner of the United States/Brazil game later Tuesday.