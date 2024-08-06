Canada eliminated by France in Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinals

France's Guerschon Yabusele, right, drives the court followed by Canada's RJ Barrett during a men's quarterfinal game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024
France's Guerschon Yabusele, right, drives the court followed by Canada's RJ Barrett during a men's quarterfinal game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zulfi Sheikh, Sportsnet

Posted August 6, 2024 2:28 pm.

The Canadian men’s basketball team picked a horrible time to play its worst game at the Olympics.

Just like in its last Olympic appearance in 2000, favoured Canada bowed out against France in the quarterfinals, losing 82-73 on Tuesday in Paris.

The host French, supported by a raucous crowd, never trailed and jumped out to a 16-point lead against the previously unbeaten Canadians at halftime.

Canada got the lead down to five in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer despite the best efforts of star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 27 points. Canada simply didn’t get enough from the rest of the roster for most of the game.

France made a bold move, not starting star centre Rudy Gobert as it changed things up to try to match up against the faster Canadians.

The new-look lineup looked great, blitzing Canada out of the starting gate.

France will play Germany in the semifinals Thursday.

Serbia will face the winner of the United States/Brazil game later Tuesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

6h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

1h ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

1h ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

37m ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

6h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

1h ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

1h ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

16h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

16h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

16h ago

More Videos