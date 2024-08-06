Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped. A person walks by a row of houses in Toronto on July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 5:00 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 5:12 am.

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped.

The board says there were 5,391 homes sold in July in the Greater Toronto Area, a 3.3 per cent rise compared with the 5,220 homes sold in the same month a year earlier.

Sales worked out to a 1.7 per cent dip from June on a seasonally adjusted basis.

New listings totalled 16,296, up 18.5 per cent from last year.

Listings growth outpaced sales on a year-over-year basis, but prices slipped only slightly to $1,106,617, down 0.9 per cent.

TRREB president Jennifer Pearce says the uptick in sales compared with last year is encouraging and a potential sign lower interest rates are starting to have an effect.

“We may be starting to see a positive impact from the two Bank of Canada rate cuts announced in June and July,” Pearce said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The cost of borrowing is anticipated to decline further in the coming months. Expect sales to accelerate as buyers benefit from lower monthly mortgage payments.”

The average detached home price in July was $1,425,927 for the GTA, while the average condo price was $718,698.

The composite benchmark price, which aims to represent typical homes, was down five per cent in July from a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

6h ago

Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France
Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France

There’s a little bit of Bret Hart to the Canadian men's national basketball team. While Dillon Brooks is unquestionably the villain no matter where he goes, the rest of this team — young, likable,...

8m ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

0m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

9h ago

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

6h ago

Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France
Canada's path to hoops gold goes through France

There’s a little bit of Bret Hart to the Canadian men's national basketball team. While Dillon Brooks is unquestionably the villain no matter where he goes, the rest of this team — young, likable,...

8m ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

0m ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.
More Videos