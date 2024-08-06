A suspected impaired driver was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the cars smashing into the patio of a CafeTO shop.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the Yonge Street and Richmond Street area at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of one vehicle flipped over and crashed into the patio of MADO Ice Cream Cafe and Bakery, located at 144 Yonge Street.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and one man was arrested on suspicions of operating his vehicle while impaired. A TPS spokesperson said the man refused to take a roadside screening test after officers arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported. There were road closures in place, but they have since been lifted.