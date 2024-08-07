Canada’s Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

Pole Vault Alysha Newman
Alysha Newman, of Canada, competes in the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 7, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 3:58 pm.

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman.

The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at Paris 2024.

Competing in her third Olympics, Newman hadn’t even reached a Summer Games final before Paris.

It is Canada’s 19th medal in Paris and the country’s Olympic medal in pole vault since 1912.

Newman secured a medal when Switzerland’s Angelica Moser missed at 4.90 metres after passing on her third and final attempt at 4.85. The Canadian was quite close on two of three attempts on 4.90 metres, but couldn’t keep the bar up.

There was a lengthy delay before her third attempt because of a technical issue with the bar. An official apologized to Newman during the break before she ended up bringing down the bar again.

Newman, 30, missed once at 4.60 metres after she lost her grip on the pole and also missed her first attempt at 4.85 metres.

Five women cleared 4.80 metres and battled for the medals.

Australia’s Nina Kennedy cleared 4.90 metres to beat out reigning Olympic champ Katie Moon of the United States for gold. While Moon and Newman had the same height, the American got the silver by virtue of having one fewer fault in the leadup to 4.85.

Kennedy and Moon shared the gold at the world championships last year.

Newman qualified for her first career Olympic final on Monday when she cleared 4.55 metres.

The London, Ont., native was tied for sixth in the world rankings this season with a top height of 4.83 metres (her previous personal best) entering Paris.

Nineteen women qualified for the final, well up from the minimum 12. Nine women cleared 4.40 metres and opted not to go higher, leading to the expanded field.

Newman has battled injuries throughout her career, including an ankle injury that kept her out of this year’s world indoor championships.

The Canadian won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

12m ago

Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station
Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station

Halton Regional Police officers say the incident happened at GO Transit's Bronte station in Oakville on Aug. 1.

4m ago

Construction companies face fines for blocking Yorkville bike lane, possibly contributing to cyclist's death
Construction companies face fines for blocking Yorkville bike lane, possibly contributing to cyclist's death

The City of Toronto has charged two construction companies with bylaw infractions for blocking a bike lane in Yorkville with a bin, possibly contributing to a cyclist's death. Mass Contracting LTD is...

9m ago

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

6h ago

Top Stories

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

12m ago

Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station
Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station

Halton Regional Police officers say the incident happened at GO Transit's Bronte station in Oakville on Aug. 1.

4m ago

Construction companies face fines for blocking Yorkville bike lane, possibly contributing to cyclist's death
Construction companies face fines for blocking Yorkville bike lane, possibly contributing to cyclist's death

The City of Toronto has charged two construction companies with bylaw infractions for blocking a bike lane in Yorkville with a bin, possibly contributing to a cyclist's death. Mass Contracting LTD is...

9m ago

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

6h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

17h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

20h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

20h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

18h ago

More Videos