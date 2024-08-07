Construction companies face fines for blocking Yorkville bike lane, possibly contributing to cyclist’s death

Cyclist struck Toronto
Toronto police say a female cyclist was fatally struck by a dump truck in Yorkville on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo: Kevin Misener/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 7, 2024 4:44 pm.

The City of Toronto has charged two construction companies with bylaw infractions for blocking a bike lane in Yorkville with a bin, possibly contributing to a cyclist’s death.

Mass Contracting LTD is facing a charge of cause encumbering of a street, while Ontario Trucking and Disposal LTD faces the following charges:

• Encumbering of Street
• Place object on a Street
• Cause dangerous conditions
• Unauthorized Street Occupation
• Fail to provide proper signage warning public of obstruction in street

On Wednesday Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow said the City laid “all the charges we possibly could lay against the company and the contractors that left that bin irresponsibly on that road.”

A 24-year-old woman was cycling in the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area on Thursday, July 25, at around 8:45 a.m. when she came upon the bin and was forced off the bike lane.

Shortly after exiting the bike lane she was struck by a dump truck being driven by a 39-year-old man.

“The cyclist exited the bike lane, merging into the westbound vehicle lane and was struck by the commercial vehicle,” investigators said in a release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges have been laid at this point.

According to the Provincial Offences Act the maximum penalty a contractor can face for a Part 1 offence is $1,000 if found guilty at trial.

“If the accused elects to pay the fine out of court, the set fine for each of these offences is $200,” the City of Toronto told CityNews.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

56m ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

13m ago

Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station
Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station

Halton Regional Police officers say the incident happened at GO Transit's Bronte station in Oakville on Aug. 1.

5m ago

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

6h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

56m ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

13m ago

Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station
Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station

Halton Regional Police officers say the incident happened at GO Transit's Bronte station in Oakville on Aug. 1.

5m ago

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

6h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

17h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

20h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

20h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

18h ago

More Videos