Construction companies face fines for blocking Yorkville bike lane, possibly contributing to cyclist’s death

The City of Toronto has charged two construction companies with bylaw infractions for blocking a bike lane in Yorkville with a bin, possibly contributing to a cyclist’s death.

Mass Contracting LTD is facing a charge of cause encumbering of a street, while Ontario Trucking and Disposal LTD faces the following charges:

• Encumbering of Street

• Place object on a Street

• Cause dangerous conditions

• Unauthorized Street Occupation

• Fail to provide proper signage warning public of obstruction in street

On Wednesday Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow said the City laid “all the charges we possibly could lay against the company and the contractors that left that bin irresponsibly on that road.”

A 24-year-old woman was cycling in the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area on Thursday, July 25, at around 8:45 a.m. when she came upon the bin and was forced off the bike lane.

Shortly after exiting the bike lane she was struck by a dump truck being driven by a 39-year-old man.

“The cyclist exited the bike lane, merging into the westbound vehicle lane and was struck by the commercial vehicle,” investigators said in a release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges have been laid at this point.

According to the Provincial Offences Act the maximum penalty a contractor can face for a Part 1 offence is $1,000 if found guilty at trial.

“If the accused elects to pay the fine out of court, the set fine for each of these offences is $200,” the City of Toronto told CityNews.