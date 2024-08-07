Crane collapses in Vancouver as fire crews battle multiple blazes

A crane lays across West 41st Avenue after a collapse as Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services spray an ongoing fire in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 12:59 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 1:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say a crane has collapsed on a construction site as crews battle multiple blazes that broke out Tuesday in the city’s west side.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fires in locations including on Dunbar Street and W. 41st Avenue.

They say in an email a crane fell down but they didn’t say if the fire broke because of the collapse.

Videos posted on social media show a crane toppling in huge flames.

Residents are being evacuated from the area.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported at this time.

The services are urging people to stay inside if an active fire is in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

9h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

4h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

7h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

8h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

9h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

4h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

7h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

5h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

11h ago

5:48
Dementia risk factors identified in new study
Dementia risk factors identified in new study

Cases of dementia are on the rise in Canada, with the number of people living with the disease expected to skyrocket 187 per cent by 2050. Faiza Amin speaks with Dr. Allison Sekuler on the early risk factors that could lead to the disease.

11h ago

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.
3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.
More Videos