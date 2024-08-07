Crane collapses in Vancouver as fire crews battle multiple blazes

VANCOUVER — Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say a crane has collapsed on a construction site as crews battle multiple blazes that broke out Tuesday in the city’s west side.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fires in locations including on Dunbar Street and W. 41st Avenue.

They say in an email a crane fell down but they didn’t say if the fire broke because of the collapse.

Videos posted on social media show a crane toppling in huge flames.

Residents are being evacuated from the area.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported at this time.

The services are urging people to stay inside if an active fire is in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press