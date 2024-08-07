Pickering mayor condemns city councillor’s appearance on far-right broadcast

Lisa Robinson
Lisa Robinson is city councillor for ward one in Pickering, Ont.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 7, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 5:34 pm.

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague’s recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia.

On July 31, Councillor Lisa Robinson joined an online show hosted by streamer Kevin J. Johnson on the far-right social media platform, Rumble.

During the broadcast, the host published the names and phone numbers of council members and falsely labelled them as “pedophiles, Nazis and fascists.”

At one point the host also said they “deserve a baseball bat to the face” and suggested that a vicious dog be let loose at city council meetings.

They mayor and council say Robinson’s appearance on the show is a violation of the council code of conduct and they intend to file a joint complaint to the city’s integrity commissioner.

Robinson previously received a 60-day pay suspension for “homophobic and transphobic behaviour” displayed at a Durham District School Board meeting in May 2023 and was dumped as a candidate by the federal Conservatives for Islamophobic social media posts that resurfaced during the 2021 election campaign.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mayor Kevin Ashe and the remaining members of city council said they intend to issue a formal request to Premier Doug Ford and the municipal affairs minister to allow stricter sanctions beyond the suspension of pay.

“This inflammatory, defamatory, and violent rhetoric is not only reprehensible, but also poses a direct threat to our safety and the safety of our families,” a statement reads. “Instead of refuting or condemning these reprehensible comments, Councillor Robinson often smiled, chuckled, or nodded her head in agreement throughout.”

“Her willingness to align herself with such an individual and imply her support of his dangerous views is very alarming,” the mayor and councillors added.

Robinson did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Top Stories

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

2h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

16m ago

Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs
Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner. On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot,...

1h ago

Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station
Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station

Halton Regional Police officers say the incident happened at GO Transit's Bronte station in Oakville on Aug. 1.

1h ago

