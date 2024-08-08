Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

Wanted dangerous driver
York police are searching for a man who sped away from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed in Richmond Hill. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 8, 2024 10:01 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 10:32 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen.

YRP said the officer was in the area of Yonge Street and John Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 when he observed a driver without a seatbelt in a four-door silver sedan. 

Video from the incident shows the officer pulling up beside the suspect and asking him to roll down his window. He then informs him that he cannot operate the vehicle without a seat belt on and directs him to pull over.

The driver is seen initially complying, putting his seat belt on, and uttering something unintelligible to the officer. He then speeds away, turning right on John Street and driving at a high rate of speed, passing a vehicle and running through a stop sign.

VIDEO

No motorists were injured.

YRP said the licence plate, ATPY666, is not registered to that specific car, indicating it may be stolen.

The male suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 150 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006 Infiniti M35X. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo: York Regional Police.
Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

5h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

45m ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

4h ago

Canada's Maude Charron wins silver in women's 59-kg weightlifting
Canada's Maude Charron wins silver in women's 59-kg weightlifting

Canada's Maude Charron has taken home a silver medal in women's 59-kilogram weightlifting in Paris. She lifted 106kg in the snatch and 130kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 236kg to win Canada's...

1m ago

