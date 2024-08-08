York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen.

YRP said the officer was in the area of Yonge Street and John Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 when he observed a driver without a seatbelt in a four-door silver sedan.

Video from the incident shows the officer pulling up beside the suspect and asking him to roll down his window. He then informs him that he cannot operate the vehicle without a seat belt on and directs him to pull over.

The driver is seen initially complying, putting his seat belt on, and uttering something unintelligible to the officer. He then speeds away, turning right on John Street and driving at a high rate of speed, passing a vehicle and running through a stop sign.

No motorists were injured.

YRP said the licence plate, ATPY666, is not registered to that specific car, indicating it may be stolen.

The male suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 150 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006 Infiniti M35X. The investigation is ongoing.