Toronto’s new WNBA franchise wants fans’ help in creating team’s name, identity

WNBA Toronto executive
WNBA Toronto team president Teresa Resch poses for a portrait during a news conference announcing the city's WNBA franchise in Toronto on Thursday, May 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 7:28 am.

Toronto’s new WNBA team wants your help.

The expansion franchise has issued a “call for inspiration,” asking fans from across Canada to “share ideas, hopes and suggestions” for everything from the team’s name to its colours and identity.

“We don’t want to limit people,” team president Teresa Resch said in an interview. “Instead of just asking for a name, we want people to really share with us what this team is going to mean to them, what inspired them — any sort of inspiration that moves them.

“And we hope to hear from all of Canada and really take all that information and create a name and a full brand identity, from a collective and not just a name or two here and there.”

Fans can provide their input via www.NameYourTeam.ca or by texting WNBA to 1-833-662-3664 through Aug. 28.

A group of designers and advisers will then review the contributions to develop a shortlist of options, subject to a full legal review, including a trademark search. The final name will be chosen by team and league leadership, by the end of the year.

“We don’t just want to be WNBA Toronto,” said Resch. “We want to have a name and a logo and a colourway that means something to people, that people can have pride in. So we look forward to getting to that sooner rather than later.”

Toronto WNBA team to begin play in 2026

Resch says the team will be transparent throughout the process, sharing its progress via its website, social media and podcasts.

“We want people to know what we’re doing,” she said. “Don’t just submit your name or your favourite colour and then walk away. Stay with us. I think we have a great story to tell.” 

Toronto was awarded a WNBA team in May, becoming the league’s first team outside the U.S. The new franchise, which will be owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, is slated to begin play in the 2026 season as the league’s 14th franchise. The expansion Golden State Valkyries are set to start play next year.

Kilmer’s chairman is Larry Tanenbaum, who also chairs Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), which owns the Raptors, Maple Leafs, Marlies, Toronto FC, and Argonauts.

Kilmer Sports Ventures reportedly paid US$115 million for the WNBA team.

Tanenbaum was also responsible for bringing the NBA to Toronto, with the Raptors joining the league 30 years ago.

The WNBA team will primarily play out of the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum, home to the AHL Marlies, with the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena also an option. However, Tanenbaum has said the team will play home games elsewhere in Canada to help showcase the WNBA and grow women’s basketball.

Resch spent the last 10 years with the Raptors, helping to design and build the NBA team’s practice facility, the OVO Athletic Centre, and launching the Raptors 905, Toronto’s NBA G-League affiliate based in Mississauga, Ont.

The Raptors have set the bar high with their iconic “We The North” campaign. But Resch says the WNBA team will tell its own story.

“It’s great to have the Raptors and 30 years to look upon what basketball can really do and how it can impact Canada but we’re really charting our own path here.

“This is the whole point of [the campaign], having a lot of people influence us and create inspiration from all corners of the country to come together with a team and name, something that people can have a lot of pride in.”

