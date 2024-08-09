Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men’s 4×100 relay

Team Canada pose after winning the gold medal in the men's 4 x 100 meters relay final
Team Canada pose after winning the gold medal in the men's 4 x 100 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. (Ashley Landis/AP)

By John Marchesan

Posted August 9, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 2:59 pm.

Canada has won the gold medal in the men’s 4×100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The men’s team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best time of 37.50, beating South Africa by just 7-100ths of a second. Great Britain claimed the bronze.

The powerhouse Americans, missing star Noah Lyles who withdrew because of COVID-19, were disqualified after botching an exchange.

For De Grasse, who failed to make the finals of the 100 and 200 metre events, he is now tied with swimmer Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s most decorated Olympian with his seventh career medal (two gold, two silver, three bronze).

“It feels pretty amazing. To be out with these guys, my brothers, I’ve been with them since the beginning of time, so it’s amazing,” said De Grasse.

“We talked about this moment for years. It feels good to bring it to fruition. I’m super grateful.”

Daily Recap:

It is the third consecutive Olympic medal for Canada in this event after silver in 2021 and bronze in 2016. It’s the first gold medal in the event since Donovan Bailey paced the relay team to the top of the podium in 1996 in Atlanta.

It is Canada’s seventh gold medal of these Olympic Games which equals the total from Tokyo 2021 and Barcelona 1992 which ties a national record for most-ever won at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics. The 23 overall medals are one shy of the total won in Tokyo three years ago.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Eloise Leclair and Audrey Leduc finished sixth in the women’s 4×100-metre relay in 42.69 seconds in pouring rain.

The United States, anchored by 100-metre silver medallist Sha’Carri Richardson, won in 41.78 seconds, just ahead of Great Britain (41.85). Germany was third in 41.97.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews on Friday, the...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

5h ago

Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a man has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around 10:40...

30m ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

3h ago

Top Stories

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews on Friday, the...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

5h ago

Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a man has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around 10:40...

30m ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

20h ago

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

20h ago

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

20h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

20h ago

More Videos