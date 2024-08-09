2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police homicide unit officers say two people have been found dead in an apartment, but there aren’t any suspects currently being sought.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a home on Ottawa Street near Main Street East at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement didn’t elaborate on the nature of the call or the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The homicide unit was subsequently called in to take over the investigation. A probe into the deaths is ongoing.

The identities of the two people found dead weren’t released.