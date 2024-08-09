2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen outside of Central Station.
A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen outside of Central Station. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 9, 2024 8:32 am.

Hamilton police homicide unit officers say two people have been found dead in an apartment, but there aren’t any suspects currently being sought.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a home on Ottawa Street near Main Street East at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement didn’t elaborate on the nature of the call or the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The homicide unit was subsequently called in to take over the investigation. A probe into the deaths is ongoing.

The identities of the two people found dead weren’t released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

4m ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's strong run on Olympic water continued Friday when Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds...

1h ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

31m ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

4m ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's strong run on Olympic water continued Friday when Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds...

1h ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

14h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

17h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

17h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

20h ago

More Videos