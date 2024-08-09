The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month.

Officers were called to the Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area on July 19 for reports of a kidnapping.

It’s alleged that on July 18, the victim was lured into a nearby establishment by eight men, where they were held against their will for several hours.

In a news release, TPS said the victim was assaulted and had their banking and personal information stolen. The victim was then dropped off in a remote area and was able to seek assistance and call 911.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Six men — identified as Yongtao Zou, 21, of Toronto; Ziqian Wang, 25, of Markham; Zhijian Wang, 29, of Markham; Zitong Zhao, 20, of Toronto; Zhengyu Wei, 20, of Markham, and Baodan Luo, 23, of Thornhill — were all arrested.

The charges range from kidnapping, extortion, forcible confinement and robbery with an offensive weapon, among other offences.

The six accused appeared in court on July 26.

Two other men remain wanted. Photos have been released.