Group planning T-Swift fan parties in Toronto say safety is ‘top of mind’ after Austrian arrests

Taylor Swift
The organizers of parties for Taylor Swift fans outside the venues of her upcoming Toronto shows say safety is their top priority after Eras Tour shows were cancelled this week in Austria following the arrest of suspects who allegedly planned to attack onlookers in Vienna. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 3:19 pm.

The group organizing parties outside the Taylor Swift concert venue in Toronto says safety is “top of mind” after an attack threat in Austria forced several of her shows to be cancelled, as an expert warns that securing such events is growing increasingly complex. 

Concern about security surrounding Swift’s concerts is attracting renewed attention after Austrian authorities announced they had arrested three suspects and foiled a conspiracy to attack now-cancelled shows in Vienna with knives or homemade explosives. 

Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 is hosting parties outside the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto when Swift is here for six shows in November, and says it is “heartbroken” for Austrian fans who missed out on seeing a tour that has attracted massive global interest. 

The group says it is “monitoring” developments after the Austrian arrests and will remain in contact with all relevant authorities as Swift’s arrival in Toronto approaches. 

Retired RCMP officer and security consultant Chris Mathers says security planning for mass public events is constantly evolving due to threats emanating from organized terror groups or those dealing with mental health challenges.  

Mayor Olivia Chow has said that Toronto police are meeting regularly with various groups ahead of the Swift concerts, and she has voiced confidence that the Toronto leg of the Eras tour will be safe.

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

5m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7h ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

5h ago

