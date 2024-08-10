breaking

Canada’s Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men’s 800 metres

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, of Kenya, beats Marco Arop of Canada
Emmanuel Wanyonyi, of Kenya, beats Marco Arop, left, of Canada, to win the men's 800-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Matthias Schrader/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 10, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 1:57 pm.

Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada’s first-ever Olympic champion in the men’s 800 metres.

Arop won silver on Saturday in Paris, finishing one one-hundredth of a second behind winner Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya.

It is Canada’s 26th medal at Paris 2024.

Arop is the first Canadian to hit the Olympic podium in the men’s 800 since Bill Crothers took silver at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Arop won the 800 metres at the world championships last year and took bronze in 2022. He missed the final at the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo.

The Canadian won his semifinal heat to book a spot in the Olympic final.

