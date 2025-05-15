Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend.

To cap off the week, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 26 °c in the city, but with humidex values, it will feel more like 29 °c.

Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of showers and thunderstorms early on Friday, but the skies are expected to clear by the afternoon and evening.

In Toronto, the average daytime temperature in May is approximately 17 °c, with daily highs typically ranging from 15 °c to 20 °c.

Temperatures will then gradually become cooler as a system brings early-morning rain on Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon in Toronto. The daytime high is forecasted at 18 °c, and temperatures will drop to 12 °c by the evening.

The spring-like temperatures should remain intact through Sunday, too, with a forecasted daytime high of 15 °c and mainly sunny skies.

What’s notable about Sunday is the cool down slated to arrive in the evening and overnight, with temperatures hovering around 5 °c in Toronto.

Looking ahead to Victoria Day, a high of 17 °c is expected in Toronto on Monday, with a mix of sun and cloud. Environment Canada says there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the city.

