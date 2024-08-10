Jasper’s mayor says date when evacuees can return home will be announced Monday

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, second left in blue, looks at what is left of his home of 67 years with federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan, left to right, MLA Shane Getson, Premier Danielle Smith, Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen, and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis in Jasper, Alta., on Friday, July 26, 2024. Ireland says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 10, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 2:56 pm.

Jasper’s mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.

Richard Ireland told an online news conference on Saturday that details on the exact time of the announcement haven’t been finalized, but news on the date when people will be permitted back into the town will be delivered by members of the unified command on Monday.

About 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park and 5,000 town residents were forced out last month due to fires, and flames destroyed one-third of the town’s buildings.

Ireland told the news conference he hoped sharing word on when the announcement would come would “provide a bridge and some measure of comfort to those so fraught with anxiety.”

He says the dedicated work of the fire incident management team means plans to re-enter the town safely are moving faster than expected.

A Parks Canada official told the news conference that while the blaze in the park is still out of control, cooler weather and a bit of rain has allowed crews to make great strides in minimizing fire growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

1h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

5h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

45m ago

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

1h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

5h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

20h ago

1:36
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion

A state of emergency has been declared in Russia's Kursk region after Moscow says Ukraine launched a cross border incursion. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

21h ago

2:45
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

During Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness month, an advocate says there's not enough conversation or action around improving accessibility for those with SMA and other disabilities. Dilshad Burman reports.

19h ago

More Videos