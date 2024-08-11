PHOTOS: Tom Cruise headlines elaborate 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 11, 2024 11:03 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 11:11 pm.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris ended with an elaborate, star-studded closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

Performers, including actor Tom Cruise, descended from the ceiling to mark the end of two-and-a-half incredible weeks of elite sports and to take the Olympic flag to the next host city.

Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games in 2028.

Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Tom Cruise rides a motorbike with the Olympic flag attached during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Team Canada paraded through the closing ceremony after winning 27 medals.

Flagbearers parade during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara
Athletes of Canada parade during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Team Canada walks into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Musical artists including H.E.R., Yseult, and Alain Roche performed at the closing ceremony.

H.E.R. performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A performer descends during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Yseult performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Alain Roche plays a piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Flag bearers surround the stage during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
United States athlete Aubrey Kwon watches as fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Fireworks signal the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

With files from the Associated Press

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

1h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

2h ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train
2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. on July 26. Two suspects were last seen at St. Clair station.

1h ago

