PHOTOS: Tom Cruise headlines elaborate 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris ended with an elaborate, star-studded closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

Performers, including actor Tom Cruise, descended from the ceiling to mark the end of two-and-a-half incredible weeks of elite sports and to take the Olympic flag to the next host city.

Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games in 2028.

Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Tom Cruise rides a motorbike with the Olympic flag attached during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Team Canada paraded through the closing ceremony after winning 27 medals.

Flagbearers parade during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara

Athletes of Canada parade during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Team Canada walks into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Musical artists including H.E.R., Yseult, and Alain Roche performed at the closing ceremony.

H.E.R. performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A performer descends during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Yseult performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Alain Roche plays a piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Flag bearers surround the stage during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

United States athlete Aubrey Kwon watches as fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Fireworks signal the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

With files from the Associated Press