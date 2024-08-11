Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada’s flag-bearers

Canada's Summer McIntosh
Canada's Summer McIntosh of Toronto poses with her four medals won in the pool at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris, France. The three gold medals were for the 200m Butterfly, the 200m Individual Medley and the 400m Individual Medley and the one silver was for the 400m Freestyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2024 6:16 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 6:19 am.

Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada’s flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka, and he to a hammer throw training camp in Slovakia.

But by Sunday, both Canadian athletes had hopped on planes and made their way back to Paris with five medals in tow between the two of them — including four gold.

McIntosh, who won four medals in the pool and became Canada’s first triple gold-medallist, said being named flag-bearer was something she would “appreciate and hold close to my heart forever.”

“I think it’ll take a few months for everything to kind of sink in and be able to appreciate all that’s happened,” she said. “But I think the main thing that’s going to take the longest to sink in is being flag-bearer because it is such an honour and once in a lifetime.”

The 17-year-old swimmer from Toronto said she was still processing the last few weeks, which involved setting two Olympic records, in the women’s 200-metre butterfly (2:03.03) and the women’s 200-metre individual medley (2:06.56).

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I mean, I’m just so grateful for all that’s happened,” she said.

Katzberg, of Nanaimo, B.C., claimed Canada’s first gold in men’s hammer throw in dominant fashion. His winning throw was the best in the field by 4.15 metres — the largest margin of victory in the event since Antwerp 1920.

The 22-year-old reigning world champion — and now Olympic champion — said he first fell in love with the Olympic Games when Vancouver hosted in 2010. Watching as a child made him realize “what sport could be,” he said.

On Sunday, he was the one representing his country, thanking those watching at home on TV.

“Canada has really come together over these Olympics and has been cheering on our athletes really hard and it’s been incredible to see the support for our Canadians,” he said. “I’m very excited to be able to close out these Games.”

Eric Myles, the chief sport officer of Canada’s Olympic Committee, said both athletes “truly represent the values ​​of our Olympians and the competitive spirit that reigns within Team Canada 2024.”

“Summer’s performance was a tour de force; three gold medals at one Games is an incredible achievement,” he said. “For Ethan, another colossal success, Canada’s first gold medal in the hammer throw, and the first medal for the sport in 112 years.” 

Canada headed into the final day of competition with 27 medals, including nine gold, which is a record at a non-boycotted Summer Games. Combined, McIntosh and Katzberg accounted for five of those medals, including four of the golds.

McIntosh said that from the beginning of the Games, the Canadians were trying to carry on the momentum from the successful 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, where Canada claimed 24 medals.

“To see all these other amazing Canadian athletes accomplish and reach their dreams, it’s pretty incredible,” she said. “And I think kind of feeding off that energy from one another is really what kept us going throughout these Games.”

Katzberg added: “We just want to see the best performances that we can as a country, and we’re very excited to be able to close out such a great Games holding the flag for Canada.” 

Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron were Canada’s flag-bears for the opening ceremonies on July 26.

