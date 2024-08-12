Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments

The Canadian Human Rights Commission logo is seen in this undated handout.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 1:29 pm.

OTTAWA — The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.

The justice minister launched an investigation after Canadian Jewish organizations raised concerns about Birju Dattani’s past activities.

Dattani has previously denied allegations that he made anti-Israel statements, including what Conservatives characterize as a “justification of terrorism.”

Justice Minister Arif Virani told Dattani in a letter at the end of July that the results of the investigation raised serious concerns about his candour during the appointment process.

Dattani was due to start in the role last Thursday, but agreed to take a leave while Virani considered how he should respond.

Virani says the process to appoint a new chief commissioner will begin “as soon as possible.”

