Third person dies from listeriosis in Canada linked to plant-based milks

English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Food Inspection Agency

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2024 4:08 pm.

Health Canada has confirmed another person has died from listeriosis linked to a plant-based milk recall.

Two others from Ontario have also passed away. It’s unknown where the third person who passed away is from.

Twenty people, including 13 in Ontario, five in Quebec, one in Nova Scotia, and one in Alberta, have fallen ill after drinking Listeria-contaminated Silk and Great Value brand milks. 

Of those who have fallen ill, fifteen people have been hospitalized. The age range is between seven years old and 89 years old, but 70 per cent of the cases are over the age of 50.

The agency said people became sick between August 2023 and mid-July 2024. More illnesses may continue to be reported because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when it is reported. So far in this outbreak, there’s between nine and 29 days.

This outbreak may not be limited to the provinces or territories with known illnesses because the recalled plant-based beverages were distributed nationally.

Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk were recalled earlier this month, as was Great Value brand almond milk.

Most of the recalled products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said products contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant people may only have mild, flu-like symptoms but listeriosis can still lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or stillbirth, the recall notice said.

