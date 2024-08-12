11-year-old moose euthanized after health deteriorated: Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is saying goodbye to Trilly, an 11-year-old moose.
The Toronto Zoo is saying goodbye to Trilly, an 11-year-old moose. (X/The Toronto Zoo).

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 10:15 pm.

The Toronto Zoo says one of its moose has been euthanized after its health deteriorated over several months.

The zoo says the moose, named Trilly, died last week at the age of 11, which it says is beyond the life expectancy of moose in human care.

The organization says Trilly was “quite thin” despite efforts to increase how much she ate, and an autopsy suggests that may be due to malabsorption.

The zoo says more tests are needed to provide a final diagnosis, however. 

It says Trilly also had arthrities in several joints and a ruptured tendon on the left hock. 

The zoo says Trilly was one of two moose in its Canadian Domain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

7h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

7h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be making a major change to their captaincy. Star forward Auston Matthews will replace veteran John Tavares in the role, Sportsnet can confirm. The 26-year-old will be...

2h ago

Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X
Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and promised the largest deportation in U.S. history during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly...

11m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

7h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

7h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be making a major change to their captaincy. Star forward Auston Matthews will replace veteran John Tavares in the role, Sportsnet can confirm. The 26-year-old will be...

2h ago

Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X
Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and promised the largest deportation in U.S. history during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

4h ago

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.
3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.
2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.
More Videos