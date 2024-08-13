B.C. man accused of sextortion of teenagers in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario: RCMP

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2024 3:23 pm.

BURNABY, B.C. — A British Columbia man is facing almost two dozen charges over allegations of online sexual extortion that police say stem from reports by several victims in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario.

A statement from RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., says they began an investigation in December 2022 after 19-year-old Anwer Jelassi was identified as the suspect.

It says the victims had come forward to report they were being extorted after sharing explicit images with someone they met on social media platforms.

The Mounties say the suspect then allegedly demanded money under threat of sending those images to the victim’s social networks.

They say the majority of the 23 charges against Jelassi relate to victims between the ages of 15 and 18.

The charges include nine counts of extortion, and one count each of telecommunication to lure a child under 16, making or publishing child pornography and publishing intimate images without consent.

Police say Jelassi is subject to court-ordered conditions including bans on contacting any of the victims or anyone under the age of 16.

He’s also prohibited from accessing social networking or dating sites, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Bumble and Tinder.

Anyone with information indicating Jelassi is breaching those conditions is asked to contact RCMP.

Cpl. Max Gagné with Burnaby RCMP’s child abuse and sexual offences unit issued a statement commending the victims for reporting the extortion to police.

“Their bravery in stepping forward and telling someone has allowed us to advance this investigation, which has now resulted in criminal charges,” he says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville.

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga.

49m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated.

4h ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired driving, found asleep in OPP parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired driving, found asleep in OPP parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters.

22h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

21h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days.

21h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible.

21h ago

2:36
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale

Parking lots in Kensington Market and Parkdale will soon be transformed into affordable rental units as the city breaks ground on its rapid housing initiative.

5h ago

2:55
Hospital worker shortage creating mental health crisis: study
Hospital worker shortage creating mental health crisis: study

Staffing concerns at Ontario hospitals have led to serious complications among health care workers, according to CUPE's 'Running on Empty' study.

22h ago

