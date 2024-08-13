City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

By Shauna Hunt

Posted August 13, 2024 10:34 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 10:41 pm.

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath.

“I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians when they hear about $150 million cost for a two-kilometer pedestrian extension, their head is going to explode,” said Councillor Brad Bradford.

There is no debate over the need for a longer bike and pedestrian trail that would help connect residents from south of Dundas Street West to just north of Liberty Village. It’s a project that’s been supported by council and talked about over the last decade.

However, councillors are concerned about the ballooning cost.

“This doesn’t make sense. Frankly, the dollar amount Metrolinx has told us sounds completely insane,” added Councillor Josh Matlow.

The City says the project is complex, with major changes to infrastructure including the construction of several bridges and retaining walls. 

The pricey extension is being spearheaded by the City and will be constructed by Metrolinx. It is also partially funded by Ottawa with the federal government pitching in $23 million.

Matlow tells CityNews the estimated cost has ballooned by more than six times since 2016 and said it’s unbelievable. 

“They are building a similar railpath on Vancouver Island for about $172 million for 289 kilometres, not two kilometre like Metrolinx is building here in Toronto,” said Matlow. “Metrolinx has a very long and shameful history about not being upfront about the cost of their projects and why they cost so much … They need to be open with the public.”

CityNews reached out to Metrolinx asking for a budget breakdown and was told in a statement, “The City had requested that Metrolinx assist with construction and they are best positioned to respond to questions about the project and its costs.”

Meanwhile, the City said they cannot provide those details and it will know more once the project progresses.

“It’s been a long request by the City government to the federal government so the federal government would have done their due diligence in sorting out whether it’s good value for money,” said Mayor Olivia Chow on Monday.

“We really shouldn’t have an administration that is just prepared to sign any check that’s put in front of it … You can build a lot of housing for $150 million,” said Bradford.

At this point, construction on the Railpath extension is slated to begin in the first half of 2025 and will take at least three years to finish.

