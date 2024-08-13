SIU investigating Oshawa crash that injured teens after driver allegedly fled traffic stop

SIU
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. CityNews file photo.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 13, 2024 3:41 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two teenagers were seriously injured when a teen driver allegedly fled a traffic stop and collided with an SUV in Oshawa Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a Durham police officer attempted to stop the driver of a BMW for speeding on Thornton Road North in Whitby.

The 16-year-old driver allegedly fled and collided with an SUV at Winchester Road West in Oshawa. He then allegedly ran away from the scene as well. Four passengers remained in the vehicle.

Two of the passengers, aged 17 and 13 years old, were taken to SickKids hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers were not seriously injured but were still taken to hospital.

The driver was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog. He was taken to hospital in Oshawa, but was not seriously injured.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case and a subject official and three witness officials have been designated.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

