Why AP called Minnesota’s 5th District primary for Rep. Ilhan Omar over Don Samuels

Rep. Ilhan Omar talks with media during a campaign stop in Minneapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

By Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 11:17 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 11:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels in a rematch of the party’s 2022 primary. Omar improved on her 2022 margins in the district’s two largest counties, according to an Associated Press analysis of vote results at the time she was declared the winner.

Here’s a look at how the AP determined the winner:

U.S. House, Minnesota’s 5th District (D)

CANDIDATES: Omar, Samuels, Abena McKenzie, Nate Schluter

WINNER: Omar

CALLED AT: 10:40 p.m. ET

POLL CLOSING TIME: 9 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE RACE: The Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District is the third race in as many months in which a member of the progressive U.S. House “Squad” was challenged by a more centrist liberal. A week after public prosecutor Wesley Bell defeated Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, the second Squad member to lose their primary this year, Omar faced a rematch against Samuels. Samuels lost the 2022 Democratic primary to Omar by around 2,000 votes. In that race, as in this one, Samuels criticized Omar for divisive comments on Israel or ones that invoked antisemitic tropes. But unlike Bush and New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, whose opponents benefited from spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC on their behalf, Omar had a spending advantage in her race. She spent $6.2 million going into the primary election day, almost $5 million more than Samuels. In 2022, she spent $2.3 million before the primary to Samuels’ $1.4 million. The 5th District is centered around Minneapolis and includes some of its western suburbs. It does not include St. Paul. Almost 90% of the district’s residents live in Hennepin County, with 8% in Anoka County and the rest — usually just a few hundred votes — coming from Ramsey County.

WHY AP CALLED THE RACE: Omar was first elected in 2018 to succeed retiring Rep. Keith Ellison. Her narrowest primary victory came against Samuels two years ago, when she lost the two smallest counties in the district but won the third — Hennepin — by enough to offset her losses in Ramsey and Anoka. Omar won Hennepin County that year 50.7% to Samuels’ 48%.

Samuels path to victory was to win in both Ramsey and Anoka, and run much closer in Hennepin than he did two years ago. But on Tuesday, Omar was slightly ahead in Anoka County when results from Hennepin were released — and they put her ahead by more than 13 percentage points. Ramsey had not yet reported results, but the county only reported 389 total votes cast in the 2022 primary — not nearly enough for Samuels to catch up.

___

Associated Press writer Robert Yoon in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

1h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

12m ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

4h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

20m ago

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

1h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

12m ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

4h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

6h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

10h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

More Videos