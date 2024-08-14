CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event’s future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site where the CNE has been renting from the city for its entire 145-year history.

“Keep this a legacy place,” said CEO Darrell Brown.

His first concern is the upcoming expansion of Hotel X. According to a city staff report, the development includes another hotel, underground parking, and a performance venue.

“Which is 360,000 square feet, that alone will cost us $2.6 million a year,” said Brown. “And there’s some discussion about whether the Better Living Centre should be taken down and something put in its place. That’s another 220,000 square feet.”

CityNews reached out to the owners of Exhibition Place. CEO Don Boyle provided a statement which reads, “We will always balance the needs of our valued tenants and event organizers with those of the local and broader communities.”

But that’s not the only concern. Another issue is linked to the redevelopment of Ontario Place, and more specifically, the building of a new underground parking garage at the lakefront attraction.

Questions started to swirl last month when Premier Doug Ford suggested that the parking lot could be built above ground to save money.

“We haven’t confirmed the three underground parking spaces because it costs so much to build underground. We’d like to build as much on top without prohibiting the view,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“We don’t want to see anything above ground because it takes away our ability to program and generate revenue. But aside from that, from an architectural standpoint, do you really want a parkade against all these wonderful, historical, heritage buildings?” said Browne.

CityNews also reached out to the Ministry of Infrastructure for a response.

They tell CityNews in part, “As noted in the agreement reached between the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto late last year, the province will work with the City on a possible new parking solution at Exhibition Place. We are committed to the CNE, and discussions are taking the needs of Exhibition Place and its tenants into consideration. No decisions have been made at this time as negotiations are ongoing.”

“Right now, we retain the parking revenue on site for the fair. The rest of the year, the Exhibition Place keeps the revenue, but not for the CNE, that’s part of our revenue profile, and that hasn’t been discussed with us at all,” said Brown. “All of that impacts our ability to operate.”

CityNews also reached out to Toronto for a response. They told us that our request when it comes to asking about Hotel X expansion and the renewal of the food building’s lease in 2027 is better suited for the CNE.