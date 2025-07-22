Police seek suspects after daylight carjacking in Richmond Hill

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2025 12:00 pm.

York Regional Police are investigating a daylight carjacking in Richmond Hill.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Gordon Rowe Crescent and Fern Avenue.

Police say the victim had just parked a Range Rover outside a residence when two men approached, forcibly taking the victim’s car keys and cellphone.

The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, accompanied by a third suspect who was waiting nearby in a black sedan. No injuries were reported.

All three suspects are described as male, with light skin, and were last seen wearing black hooded sweaters, black pants, and blue face masks.

York Regional Police is asking anyone who may have seen the suspects, their vehicles, or has dashcam or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.

