Man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault at Beaches restaurant

Toronto police have made an arrest in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in The Beaches.

Officers responded to a call about an alleged hate crime just before 7 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue north of Kew-Balmy Beach.

The statement alleges that the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim inside a restaurant before hurling racial slurs towards them.

It’s alleged the suspect then assaulted the victim with an object and proceeded to leave.

On Tuesday, Toronto police arrested John Evely, 65, of Toronto and charged him with assault with a weapon and assault.

An outstanding warrant was also executed for an unrelated incident.

This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.