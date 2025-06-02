Police to keep close watch on places of worship in Toronto area after Colorado attack

Police in Toronto and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area say they will maintain a heightened presence around places of worship after the attack in Colorado on a group calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Toronto, Peel and York regional police say they are closely monitoring the situation in Boulder and their officers will remain visible at places of worship, community centres, schools and other faith-based locations.

U.S. authorities said Sunday that a man armed with a makeshift flamethrower and other incendiary devices attacked demonstrators in Boulder who were drawing attention to Israeli hostages.

Eight people were injured in what the FBI described as a “targeted terror attack” after the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect in the case.

Police across the Greater Toronto Area had previously increased their presence around synagogues and other faith-based locations after two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot in Washington, D.C., last month.

Both Toronto and York regional police say they want to ensure a safe and inclusive region for everyone.

With files from The Associated Press