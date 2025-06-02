Police to keep close watch on places of worship in Toronto area after Colorado attack

Boulder, Colorado police are investigating a suspect for terrorism after police say the man was arrested for allegedly setting multiple people on fire.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 2:33 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 3:23 pm.

Police in Toronto and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area say they will maintain a heightened presence around places of worship after the attack in Colorado on a group calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Toronto, Peel and York regional police say they are closely monitoring the situation in Boulder and their officers will remain visible at places of worship, community centres, schools and other faith-based locations.

U.S. authorities said Sunday that a man armed with a makeshift flamethrower and other incendiary devices attacked demonstrators in Boulder who were drawing attention to Israeli hostages.

Eight people were injured in what the FBI described as a “targeted terror attack” after the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect in the case.

Police across the Greater Toronto Area had previously increased their presence around synagogues and other faith-based locations after two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot in Washington, D.C., last month.

Both Toronto and York regional police say they want to ensure a safe and inclusive region for everyone.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after being buried waist-high in soil at York job site

Two workers who were buried waist-high in soil at a job site in York on Monday morning have been extricated and rushed to hospital, both with serious injuries, paramedics tell CityNews. The two men...

updated

42m ago

Richmond Hill businesses spray-painted with anti-Iranian messages, police say

Police are investigating a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill. York...

1h ago

1 person sent to hospital after fire at East York highrise

Emergency crews were called a high-rise building in East York on Monday afternoon for a two-alarm fire at 5 Wakunda Place. Authorities say there were reports of heavy smoke coming from a unit on the...

3m ago

3 men injured in scaffolding collapse in The Beaches

Three men have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in The Beaches. Toronto police were called to the area near Queen Street and Victoria Park just after 1:30 p.m....

0m ago

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after being buried waist-high in soil at York job site

Two workers who were buried waist-high in soil at a job site in York on Monday morning have been extricated and rushed to hospital, both with serious injuries, paramedics tell CityNews. The two men...

updated

42m ago

Richmond Hill businesses spray-painted with anti-Iranian messages, police say

Police are investigating a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill. York...

1h ago

1 person sent to hospital after fire at East York highrise

Emergency crews were called a high-rise building in East York on Monday afternoon for a two-alarm fire at 5 Wakunda Place. Authorities say there were reports of heavy smoke coming from a unit on the...

3m ago

3 men injured in scaffolding collapse in The Beaches

Three men have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in The Beaches. Toronto police were called to the area near Queen Street and Victoria Park just after 1:30 p.m....

0m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Defence rests case in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

The defence lawyers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players have closed their case in the sexual assault trial of the ex-players.

2h ago

1:20
What to expect from the Bank of Canada's June rate decision

Mike Eppel explains what Canadians should expect from the Bank of Canada's June rate decision and what it will mean for the economy throughout the summer months.

5h ago

2:19
Jays’ youngest fans take over the Rogers Centre

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of the Blue Jays youngest fans at the teams first outdoor Jr Jays Sunday of the season.

20h ago

1:27
GTA entering a warmer stretch of weather

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week, but that doesn't mean dry conditions. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:36
Full closure of King and Church Streets intersection begins June 1, due to construction complications

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from businesses and commuters in the area.

20h ago

More Videos