Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

Home Depot
FILE - A Home Depot logo is shown on a store on May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 15, 2024 11:10 am.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

HRPS officers were called to the Home Depot at 99 Cross Avenue in Oakville on July 11, 2024, in response to a suspect attempting to purchase various expensive items fraudulently.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, but a rental vehicle was located at the scene.

Investigators searched the suspect’s rental vehicle and discovered property belonging to Home Depot, along with multiple fraudulent credit cards and identifications.

Police officers were able to identify the suspect after determining that he had been allegedly utilizing Home Depot gift and credit cards, along with fraudulent IDs, to purchase various items from stores across southern Ontario and the GTA.

Home Depot’s lost approximately $100K in fraud scheme: police

HRPS officers also learned that transactions at various Home Depot’s occurred between May 2024 and July 2024, with losses estimated at $100,000. The investigation revealed that a second suspect was involved in the fraudulent activity.

On Wednesday, police arrested 30-year-old Huguens Charlescat of Etobicoke. He’s facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, fraud of over $5,000 and personation with intent, among other similar offences.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Authorities also arrested 29-year-old Melissa Levesque of Etobicoke. She was charged with fraud of over $5,000. She was released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HRPS.

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back
Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back

The Canadian National Exhibition is back in Toronto once again for a two-week run and there will be no TTC closures to get in your way. Canadian National Exhibition The Ex is back in town! Get ready...

12m ago

