Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

HRPS officers were called to the Home Depot at 99 Cross Avenue in Oakville on July 11, 2024, in response to a suspect attempting to purchase various expensive items fraudulently.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, but a rental vehicle was located at the scene.

Investigators searched the suspect’s rental vehicle and discovered property belonging to Home Depot, along with multiple fraudulent credit cards and identifications.

Police officers were able to identify the suspect after determining that he had been allegedly utilizing Home Depot gift and credit cards, along with fraudulent IDs, to purchase various items from stores across southern Ontario and the GTA.

Home Depot’s lost approximately $100K in fraud scheme: police

HRPS officers also learned that transactions at various Home Depot’s occurred between May 2024 and July 2024, with losses estimated at $100,000. The investigation revealed that a second suspect was involved in the fraudulent activity.

On Wednesday, police arrested 30-year-old Huguens Charlescat of Etobicoke. He’s facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, fraud of over $5,000 and personation with intent, among other similar offences.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Authorities also arrested 29-year-old Melissa Levesque of Etobicoke. She was charged with fraud of over $5,000. She was released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HRPS.