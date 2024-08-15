SIU investigating after two youths shot by police in Innisfil

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting north of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says South Simcoe Police and two youths were involved in an “interaction” outside a residence on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Officers discharged their firearms at the youth,” the SIU said in a social media post. “One youth was taken to hospital in Barrie and the other was taken to hospital in Toronto.”

A release from the South Simcoe Police Service said they were called to a “violent incident” at a home in Innisfil.

“Upon arrival, there was an altercation between officers and two subjects. As a result, both subjects suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. Subsequently, they were transported to hospital,” police said.

South Simcoe police have asked the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct a parallel investigation into the incident.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.