SIU investigating after two youths shot by police in Innisfil

Special Investigations Unit forensics van.
By John Marchesan

Posted August 15, 2024 9:00 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 9:19 pm.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting north of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says South Simcoe Police and two youths were involved in an “interaction” outside a residence on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Officers discharged their firearms at the youth,” the SIU said in a social media post. “One youth was taken to hospital in Barrie and the other was taken to hospital in Toronto.”

Related:

A release from the South Simcoe Police Service said they were called to a “violent incident” at a home in Innisfil.

“Upon arrival, there was an altercation between officers and two subjects. As a result, both subjects suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. Subsequently, they were transported to hospital,” police said.

South Simcoe police have asked the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct a parallel investigation into the incident.  

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Top Stories

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

22m ago

Marineland ordered to pay $85k after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months
Marineland ordered to pay $85k after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months

Marineland has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in fines and restitution after it was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears. The...

4h ago

Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up women's skirts at a Burlington Shoppers
Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up women's skirts at a Burlington Shoppers

A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos up the skirts and dresses of women in a Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart on three separate occasions. Halton police say they were first called to the...

5h ago

Toronto police investigating series of arsons
Toronto police investigating series of arsons

Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance in a series of unsolved arsons that took place over a span of three days in various parts of the city. The fires broke out between Friday, August 9...

4h ago

