2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 18, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2024 5:16 pm.

Two people are in custody and the search is on for two others following a hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown.

Toronto police say a vehicle collided with a TTC streetcar before striking another vehicle head-on in the Gerrard Street and Parliament Street area just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but that two were eventually found and arrested.

It’s unknown if any serious injuries were sustained in the incident but paramedics tell CityNews their initial assessment is that the injuries are minor in nature.

