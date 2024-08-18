CFL reinstates Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly with conditions

Chad Kelly can return to the Toronto Argonauts.

The CFL reinstated the quarterback with conditions Sunday. The announcement comes after the league suspended Kelly on May 7 for Toronto’s two exhibition games and first nine regular-season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy.

“The Canadian Football League (CFL) has reinstated Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly on a last-chance agreement provided that he continues to meet a number of ongoing conditions,” the league said in a statement.

“The ongoing mandatory conditions surrounding Mr. Kelly’s reinstatement reflect the need for him to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards.”

The league said the conditions are confidential and won’t be disclosed.

Kelly, the CFL’s outstanding player last season, will rejoin the Argos on Sunday and participate in his first practice with the team. He’ll be eligible to play for Toronto (5-4) on Thursday night when it hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4-1).

“I am sorry for my actions and the impact it has had on many people personally, the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL,” Kelly said in a statement issued by the Argos. “I recognize that this is just one step in the process of bettering myself, but it is an important one, and I am committed to doing what is needed to be a better teammate, colleague and person.

“With that commitment in mind, I have accepted the League’s conditions of reinstatement, including its ‘Last Chance Agreement’.”

The suspension followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both Kelly and the Argos. The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation involving all of the parties.

Under terms of the suspension, Kelly had to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. Both the counselling sessions and assessments had to be satisfactorily completed before the CFL would consider Kelly’s reinstatement and the league did reserve the right to modify his discipline.

Last weekend, the league announced it had received Kelly’s confidential psychological assessment and would complete an examination of the results with the help of experts before making a decision on Kelly’s reinstatement.

Kelly then participated in an in-person discussion with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“This is an important step for Chad who has taken full accountability for his actions and represents just the beginning of his ongoing commitment to bettering himself and learning from this experience,” said Argos General Manager Mike (Pinball) Clemons. “There continues to be much work to do to strengthen our team culture and we are all committed with Chad’s return, to work on this together, as a team.”

Toronto’s 39-25 home win over Calgary on Aug. 9 was its ninth regular-season game after which it went on a bye week.

“The Argos and MLSE take this issue extremely seriously, in keeping with our unwavering commitment to maintaining a work environment where individuals are treated with respect and dignity and that is free from discrimination and harassment,” said Keith Pelley, CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. “The organization will implement a comprehensive education program, focused on this issue, to ensure all team members and staff are properly equipped with the awareness and skills to protect against this issue occurring in the future.”

Kelly, 30, won 15-of-16 starts last season with Toronto, the 93.8 win percentage being the best ever by a player with at least 14 starts. He completed 270-of 394 passes (68.5 per cent) for 4,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 248 yards and eight TDs — tied for second-most in the CFL — to earn league all-star honours.

He led Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 record. But the Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 home loss to eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal in the East Division final

Toronto committed nine turnovers (four interceptions, fumble, four times on downs) in the contest.

With Kelly suspended, sophomore Cameron Dukes and veteran Nick Arbuckle have handled snaps this season. Dukes started eight of the club’s nine regular-season games, posting a 4-4 record while Arbuckle won his only start.

And while Dukes sports a solid 72.1 completion percentage, he has thrown for just 1,398 yards with almost as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (seven). Arbuckle has completed 42-of-68 passes (61.8 per cent) for 421 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As a whole, Toronto’s offence has been inconsistent. The unit entered action this week seventh in offensive points scored (23.7 per game) and last in net offence (309.7), passing (210.9 yards per game), offensive penalties (37) and sacks allowed (23).

A bright spot, though, has been a rushing attack that’s the CFL’s best (123.9 yards per game).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.