A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know

Supermoon
The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto and Eva Fragiskatos

Posted August 19, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2024 8:07 am.

Look up to the sky. It’s a rare supermoon that occurs, on average, once every 10 years.

The super blue moon will light up the sky on Monday night, a combination of two lunar phenomena that occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

When observed, the moon will appear about 30 per cent brighter and 15 per cent larger than it does at its farthest point—the next super blue moon will not happen until January 2037.

Dr. Ilana McDonald, the outreach coordinator for the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Toronto, shared some insight into the phenomenon.

“The best way to view a full moon, really, is just with the naked eye,” said Dr. McDonald. “If you happen to have a nice set of binoculars, you can see a few more details on the moon’s surface. No matter how much light pollution you have, you can always see the moon.”

Toronto will likely witness the super blue moon, as mainly clear skies are expected on Monday night.

How do supermoons compare?

There’s a quartet of supermoons this year.

October’s supermoon will be the year’s closest, at 357,364 kilometres from Earth, followed by November’s supermoon, at 361,867 kilometres.

Scientists use supermoons to study the moon’s orbit, gravitational effects, and the potential impacts on Earth. They can provide valuable data for understanding lunar cycles and their influences on the planet.

Despite the name, a blue moon doesn’t appear blue in colour. A seasonal blue moon occurs about once every two to three years, depending on how the lunar cycle aligns with the calendar year.

A monthly blue moon happens about once every two to three years, depending on the timing of the full moon in the calendar months. The lunar cycle is roughly 29.5 days.

Some recent notable supermoons include the “Super Blood Moon” of January 2018, which combined a supermoon with a total lunar eclipse.

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

2h ago

Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour
Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

2h ago

Teamsters union serves strike notice to CPKC; CN Rail issues lockout notice
Teamsters union serves strike notice to CPKC; CN Rail issues lockout notice

More than 9,000 workers at Canada's two major railways could be either on strike or locked out as of Thursday, disrupting supply chains relied upon by many industries.  The union representing thousands...

10h ago

3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York
3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York

Three people have been arrested following a planned demonstration in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say a fight broke out just before 1:30 p.m. during a pro-Israel demonstration in the Sheppard...

10h ago

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.

8h ago

2:57
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario

Neighbours in a small town near Kitchener are thankful nobody was hurt after a tornado left serious damage across the area. David Zura explains and looks at the string of tornadoes to hit the area in just two weeks.

12h ago

2:52
Gaza faces health crisis with first polio case in 25 years
Gaza faces health crisis with first polio case in 25 years

Gaza has recorded its first polio case in 25 years after tests confirmed the disease in an unvaccinated 10-month-old. UN chief António Guterres has called for pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children.

12h ago

1:58
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week

Wide-spread rainfall warnings will give way to sunny and dry conditions on Monday and for the rest of the week with temperatures in the low 20s.

13h ago

0:58
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE

The 103rd annual Warriors' Day parade was held down at the CNE, honouring the men and women who served and who continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.
