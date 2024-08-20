The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a “partial systems outage” is impacting airports in the country.

“We are working with partners on fixing the issue,” the CBSA said on social media Tuesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and thank you for your patience.”

The agency did not provide any further details about the outage.

However, in a social media post, Toronto Pearson International — Canada’s largest airport — said the issue was affecting “the Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) in Terminals 1 and 3.”

“You may experience longer than normal wait times at customs,” the airport warned.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport says customs processing is slower than usual but there is no major impact to the airport so far.

–With files from The Canadian Press